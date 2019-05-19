MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police say two people suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after a late night shooting in Minneapolis.

WCCO-TV reports officers were dispatched to the area of 2100 block of Cedar Avenue South around 10:26 p.m Saturday after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police are investigating the shooting.

Information from: WCCO-TV, http://www.wcco.com

