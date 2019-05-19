FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Farmington that has sent a suspect to the hospital.
Farmington police tell Albuquerque TV station KQRE that the incident occurred Saturday near Kirtland when a suspect fled from sheriff’s deputies after driving erratically.
After continuing toward Farmington, police say the suspect hit several vehicles near Highway 64 before coming to a stop.
Authorities say the suspect pulled out a knife before advancing toward a police officer, who opened fire.
The suspect was taken to an Albuquerque hospital.
That person’s name and condition haven’t been released yet.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.