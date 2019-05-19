By - Associated Press - Updated: 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities say there has been a “massacre” in the country’s northern Para state without releasing any details, while Brazilian news media say gunmen attacked a bar in Belem City and killed 11 people.

The G1 news website says police reported that seven gunmen opened fire on a bar. G1 says police also report one wounded in the attack.

A Para state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only “confirm” there was a massacre in the state.

