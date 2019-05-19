President Trump responded Sunday to a Republican member of Congress’s call to impeach him, saying the lawmaker is a “loser.”

The president’s attack comes after Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan Republican, took to Twitter Saturday to lay out in a series of tweets why he thinks the president committed impeachable offenses, suggesting he violated the public trust.

Mr. Amash called on his colleagues to put politics aside and uphold the duty of checks and balances.

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,” Mr. Trump posted on Twitter.

“He would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!” the president added.

In more than a dozen tweets, Mr. Amash said he read Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and thought the president’s conduct crossed the threshold.

“Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report,” Mr. Amash said in a tweet. “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

This is not the first time Mr. Amash has criticized the president. He supported Rand Paul and Ted Cruz during the GOP primary in 2016.

