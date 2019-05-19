PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Police Department says a man died after exchanging gunfire with police officers near downtown.

The department says the shooting took place about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near North 16th and East Portland streets.

The department says officers were responding to a report of a beer bottle thrown at a vehicle from a group of four men walking nearby. When the officers approached the group, the men split up and ran off.

The department says one of the men fired shots at an officer as he fled to apartments in the 1100 block of North 16th Street. The officer fired back.

The department says another officer arrived at the apartments and saw the man running to 16th Street. The man and the officer exchanged gunfire. The department says that shortly after, the man collapsed after he had been shot.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, died at the scene. The department says neither officer was hurt.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.