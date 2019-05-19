TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been found fatally shot in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport.
They say deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an unknown problem.
When deputies arrived, they reported finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s officials say a person of interest has been detained for questioning in the case.
The name of that person hasn’t been released yet and neither has the identity of the victim.
