TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been found fatally shot in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport.

They say deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an unknown problem.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials say a person of interest has been detained for questioning in the case.

The name of that person hasn’t been released yet and neither has the identity of the victim.

