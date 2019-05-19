Sen. Mitt Romney, who has publicly sparred with the president, said Sunday he disagrees with a fellow Republican who came forward over the weekend saying President Trump committed impeachable offenses.

The Utah Republican said he came to a different conclusion than Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan Republican, after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying although some of the information was troubling, he did not think Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“There isn’t the full elements you need to prove an obstruction of justice case,” Mr. Romney said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The American people just aren’t there,” the 2012 GOP presidential nominee added. “I don’t think impeachment is the right way to go.”

His comments came after Mr. Amash took to Twitter Saturday to lay out in a series of tweets why he thinks the president’s conduct crossed the line, saying he violated the public trust.

“Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report,” Mr. Amash said in a tweet. “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

This is not the first time Mr. Amash has criticized the president. He supported Rand Paul and Ted Cruz during the GOP primary in 2016.

