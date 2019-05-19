JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in Will County say a man has been sentenced to life without parole for the 2014 killing of an 85-year-old Crete man.

Jurors convicted 50-year-old Jesus Larosa of first-degree murder in March in the death of Alfred Hilton, who was found beaten and strangled with a telephone cord in his kitchen. Will County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials said Friday that Larosa was on parole after serving a 20-year sentence for a prior murder conviction when Hilton was killed.

Authorities say Hilton’s body was found when he missed a church event. They say the suburban Chicago home was ransacked and two televisions and a BB gun were stolen. Prosecutors and the sheriff say Larosa fled to Alabama and was arrested in Dallas in April 2016, when he was brought back to Will County for prosecution.

