IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say struck a bicyclist and then left a passenger at the scene of the crash in Southern California.
The California Highway Patrol says the cyclist was struck by a light colored sedan Saturday in Irvine.
The CHP says the car’s driver took off while a passenger stayed at the scene with the victim.
KABC-TV reports the cyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
