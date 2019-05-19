PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says every Rhode Island municipality is getting money to strengthen the security of voting systems and improve election processes.

The Democrat says $100,000 is being divided among the municipalities.

Congress allocated $380 million nationwide to strengthen voting systems amid ongoing threats from Russia and others. Rhode Island received $3 million.

Gorbea’s office convened a task force to determine how to spend the money. Cities and towns will receive a grant based on the number of voters who cast ballots in the 2018 general election, with a minimum grant of $1,000.

Grants must be used to buy equipment, systems or technology to improve the administration or security of local elections. Officials must submit a project description.

Gorbea says the security of elections is fundamental to democracy.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.