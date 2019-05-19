ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - The son of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say William Asa Hutchinson III was arrested Saturday morning in Rogers, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster says the 43-year-old Hutchinson was arrested following a traffic stop. Foster says he was taken to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and held there until he was sober.

Hutchinson, a Rogers attorney, was arrested in May 2018 on suspicion of DWI, violation of the implied consent law and speeding. A trial is scheduled in September.

He was also arrested in May 2016 at a music festival in Alabama on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Records indicate he was given a pretrial diversion in that case.

