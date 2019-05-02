LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police responding to a report of a shooting at a Lincoln home have found a man and a woman dead.
Capt. Robert Farber tells the Lincoln Journal Star that five children were in the home when it happened around 5 p.m.
Farber says the investigation was continuing. Police are not yet identifying those dead or their ages.
No other details were immediately available.
