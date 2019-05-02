Federal and local law enforcement officials arrested a Washington state man on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened Jewish conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

The Kent Police Department helped the FBI arrest a 27-year-old Kent man during a traffic stop, local media reported. He faces charges related to making serious threats against Mr. Shapiro, who is founder and editor of conservative news outlet The Daily Wire.

The suspect made “extremely serious” threats against Shapiro and his family, according to a TMZ report, which Mr. Shapiro later confirmed.

The suspect is being held in a federal detention center and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon at the Federal Courthouse in Seattle.

Mr. Shapiro is married with one daughter, TMZ reported.

Thanks to local and federal law enforcement for their quick and hard work here. Stay safe out there, everyone! https://t.co/XHR4wpDo5c — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 1, 2019

