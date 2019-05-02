SEYMOUR, Wis. (AP) - Court documents say a man and two children found dead in Seymour had been stabbed and that police had gone to the house the day before their bodies were found to investigate domestic violence.

Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Andrew Poppe, 4-year-old Matteline Samson and 3-month-old Hailey Poppe in the home April 19. The documents say each had “wounds consistent with that of a stabbing.”

Investigators have not identified any suspects in the deaths and say it was an “isolated incident.” The court documents say an officer went to the home April 18 after a woman says she was assaulted by Poppe who had threatened to kill her and her children.

Poppe was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2015. In that case, he shoved a woman against a wall and threatened to kill her.

