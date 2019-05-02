President Trump said Thursday he may block former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before Congress because the attorney has already spoken with investigators on the Russia probe.

“I would say it’s done,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“I’ve had him testifying for 30 hours,” the president said referencing the time Mr. McGahn spent speaking with members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Mr. Trump, in the interview, said allowing Mr. McGahn to speak with lawmakers would likely create a flood of interview requests by Democrats who are pursuing a myriad of probes into the the president.

“I can’t say, ‘well one can and the others can’t,’” he said. “I would say it’s done. We’ve gone through this.”

The president’s remarks is the first signal that the White House will battle House Democrats’ subpoena efforts. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, wants Mr. McGahn to appear before his panel as he looks for more details about whether Mr. Trump obstructed the Russia probe.

Republicans say the subpoenas are just an effort to start impeachment hearings.

Mr. Trump said he’s already allowed scores of aides to be interviewed by the special counsel and turned over thousands of documents.

“Nobody has ever done what I’ve done. I’ve given total transparency,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t be looking anymore. This is all — it’s done.

