Facebook on Thursday banned several high-profile users for violating the social network’s rules against dangerous individuals and organizations, including Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and Infowars publisher Alex Jones.

Mr. Farrakhan and Mr. Jones are among a handful of users had their personal accounts purged by the platform, according to multiple reports. Others banned include Paul Nehland, a far-right politician, Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson and right-wing agitators Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” Facebook said in a statement, the Verge reported. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

