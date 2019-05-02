PALMETTO, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Coweta County deputy.

News outlets report the 17-year-old is also charged with terroristic threats in the Tuesday shooting that killed his 25-year-old cousin, Edmond Irvin.

The state Bureau of Investigation says the two fought at a Palmetto home that night and the teen shot Irvin with a handgun. Authorities haven’t said what led to the fight.

It says the teen fled the scene and was later arrested. He was being held at Fayette County Jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.