Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday President Trump uses her name to fire up his base and described his fixation on her as a “diversion attack.”

“I’m living rent-free inside of Donald Trump’s brain, and it’s not a very nice place to be, I can tell you that,” Ms. Clinton said.

“I guess it is one of their tools to fire up their hard-core base. When in doubt, go after me…They know better. But this is part of their whole technique to divert attention from what the real story is. The real story is the Russians interfered in our election. And Trump committed obstruction of justice. That’s the real story,” she continued.

She quipped during the interview that China should help out the Democratic nominees for 2020, which matched almost word for word what the president said in 2016 asking Russia to get Ms. Clinton’s emails.

“So why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us? And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get [President] Trump’s tax returns? I’m sure our media would richly reward you,” she added.

She also blasted Attorney General William Barr’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for acting as “the president’s defense lawyer.”

“He is not the attorney general of the United States in the way he has conducted himself,” Ms. Clinton added.

While she said that calling on Mr. Barr to resign “makes perfect sense,” she didn’t do so herself.

