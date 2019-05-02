MAPLE HILL, Kan. (AP) - Northeast Kansas officials say they found drugs worth about $9 million after a police dog alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver with a suspended license was stopped Wednesday in Maple Hill.

After the K-9, named Karma, alerted to the vehicle, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

The sheriff’s office says a search found two bags containing several hundred pills and 10 wrapped bundles. The pills are believed to be fentanyl and the bundles apparently are heroin or methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.