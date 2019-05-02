President Trump on Thursday formally nominated Kelly Craft to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr. Trump signaled in February he wanted Ms. Craft, his ambassador to Canada, to replace Nikki Haley, who left at the start of the year.

The White House followed through Thursday by dispatching the nomination to the Senate, kickstarting deliberations before the Foreign Relations Committee.

Ms Craft, of Kentucky, has been active in GOP fundraising and politics for years.

She and her husband Joe Craft, a coal-mining executive, supported Sen. Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential race before rallying behind Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump initially floated Heather Nauert, a former State Department spokeswoman and Fox News reporter, yet Ms. Nauert withdrew herself from consideration.

