COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a loaded semi-automatic rifle was found in the front seat of a car that crashed during a police chase in Southern California.
Costa Mesa police say the driver ran from the scene after the crash early Wednesday and a K-9 unit found him hiding on an apartment patio.
The Los Angeles Times reports the driver sped off when officers tried to pull the car over during a routine traffic stop around 2 a.m.
After a short pursuit, the car crashed into a utility pole. Police say officers found a loaded AR-15 inside.
The newspaper says 24-year-old Arthur Barajas Jr. of Anaheim could face multiple charges including evading a peace officer and firearms and probation violations. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Officials didn’t say why police initially tried to pull him over.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.