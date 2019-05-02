KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a 37-year-old man has died days after he was hit by a car in the driveway of a Kansas City home.
Police say Jesus Avalos was hit by a gray Ford Mustang early Monday. The driver ran away after the Mustang crashed into a wooden fence.
The Kansas City Star reports that emergency crews took Avalos to a hospital with critical injuries. He died Wednesday.
The driver of the Mustang had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon.
