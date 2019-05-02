EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - The mother of an unarmed teenager who was naked when police in Oklahoma fatally shot him says she wants more answers about her son’s death.

Vickie Lewis says the only time she has heard from police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond was when they told her that her 17-year-old child was dead.

Isaiah Mark Lewis died Monday from an unknown number of gunshot wounds.

Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said two officers followed him when he broke into a house. Wagnon says Lewis fought the officers, who deployed a stun gun to subdue him. When that failed, at least one officer fired a handgun

Vickie Lewis said Wednesday during a press conference broadcast on the Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter Facebook page that the truth must come out.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.