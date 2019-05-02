LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle early Thursday morning in metro Las Vegas.
Local news outlets reported that the trooper’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Las Vegas police say the driver of a black pickup that hit the trooper shortly after 1 a.m. did not stop and continued to drive north on Boulder Highway near Lamb Boulevard.
No other details were released.
