MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a 16-year-old boy threatened to shoot employees at the department’s downtown headquarters, prompting a brief lockdown.

News outlets report police say the teen has been detained and “transported for treatment.” The teenager’s condition and what kind of treatment he was given are unclear. Authorities didn’t immediately release his identity.

Police say the teen made the threat Wednesday, causing the lockdown that went into effect around noon. They say no injuries were reported. They say the teen was detained about an hour later.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, have been filed against the teenager.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.