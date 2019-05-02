EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania school bus driver who admitted driving drunk with students aboard last year has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Lourdes Torres was ordered Tuesday to serve 11 to 23 months in prison, followed by three years on probation.

Authorities have said the East Stroudsburg resident admitted drinking “a couple vodkas” before she started her routes last May. She worked for the town’s school district.

Torres had dropped off students at Stroud Area High School just before she arrived to get students at Smithfield Elementary School. A school resource officer at the latter school called state police due to suspicions that Torres was impaired.

