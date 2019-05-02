RUMFORD, Maine (AP) - A Maine school district was helping elementary students cope Thursday with the death of a young boy who was killed by a school bus after falling off his bicycle.

Counselors are being made available at Rumford Elementary School and other schools in Regional School Unit 10, which is grieving the death of 6-year-old Jayce Holt. The boy was crossing a street on his bike in Rumford on Wednesday when he fell and was struck by the bus, police said.

The Rumford Police Department is investigating. Police believe Jayce was interacting with someone on the bus in some way while riding his bike before the crash happened, the Portland Press Herald reported .

Regional School Unit 10 confirmed Jayce was a student at Rumford Elementary School. A district spokesman said in a prepared statement the school community is “grieving the loss” and “this tragedy is far-reaching throughout our community.”

Jill Bartash, principal of the elementary school, posted on the school’s Facebook page that the “days ahead will be difficult for our entire community.” She said school would take place as scheduled Thursday, but a “Family Fun Night” that had been scheduled for Thursday night would be postponed. A candlelight vigil was scheduled to be held for the boy.

The bus driver was 51-year-old Stephen Arsenault, of Dixfield. Police said neither he nor students on the bus were injured.

A Maine State Police spokesman said the agency sent a reconstruction team to the scene.

