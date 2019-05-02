Sexual assaults in the military rose dramatically last year, climbing nearly 38% from just two years earlier, new figures show.

The troubling numbers, part of a sweeping Pentagon report due out Thursday, come as the Defense Department rolls out new policies to prevent sexual assault, including moving to treat sexual harassment as its own standalone crime under military code.

The full study will be released publicly later Thursday and was first reported by USA Today.

The anonymous survey found that there were 20,500 instances of “unwanted sexual contact” in 2018, up from 14,900 in 2016. The study is conducted every two years.

Female troops between the ages of 17 and 24 are at the highest risk, the study shows.

“Very concerning data this year,” said Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency. “We need to have military members at all levels … taking responsibility for this.”

Last year’s figure is the highest since 2012, when 26,000 military men and women reported unwanted sexual contact. It’s also significantly higher than a decade ago.

In 2010, there were 19,300 instances of sexual assault.

Lawmakers said it’s clear the Defense Department isn’t doing enough to address the issue.

“Despite hundreds of millions of dollars @DeptofDefense spent on sexual assault prevention programs over the last decade, more military sexual assaults occurred in FY2018 than in FY10. It’s time for Congress to force the DOD to take serious action!” Rep. Jackie Speier, California Democrat, said on Twitter.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan on Thursday rolled out a series of reforms to address sexual assault in the armed forces.

His recommendations include a new system of assessment in individual military units, the launch of a “Catch a Serial Predator” program to identify repeat offenders, new efforts to “select recruits of the highest character,” and other steps.

But perhaps the biggest overhaul will come with respect to sexual harassment. Mr. Shanahan said he’ll seek to classify sexual harassment as its own standalone crime.

Sexual harassment right now isn’t its own crime under military law — a fact that critics say makes it much harder to crack down on those who create a negative culture inside units.

“When they’re joking around, making jokes that may be perfectly acceptable in the civilian world, it’s not acceptable in the military and it creates a culture and climate that is very much counter to good order and discipline,” Ms. Van Winkel said.

