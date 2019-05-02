Tiger Woods will visit President Trump at the White House next week, CBS News and other outlets reported.

After Woods won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major title and his first in 11 years, Trump tweeted a congratulatory message to Woods and added he wanted to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Trump, who owns several golf clubs, is himself an avid golfer and has played many rounds with Woods before, including one earlier this year with Jack Nicklaus.

In August, Woods faced questions about his relationship with Trump after finishing a tournament. The golfer did not reveal whether he supports the Trump administration’s policies.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States,” Woods said at the time. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

