LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal trial over Arkansas’ use of a sedative in lethal injections is wrapping up in Little Rock following testimony from the state’s prisons director.

Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley testified Wednesday about her role overseeing four executions that occurred over a two-week span in 2017. Witnesses have testified that inmate Kenneth Williams lurched and convulsed during his execution. But Kelley said Wednesday that while the movement was “startling” and unexpected, he didn’t appear to be in pain.

Executions have been on hold in Arkansas because of a lack of lethal injection drugs.

Little Rock radio station KUAR reports that closing arguments are expected Thursday and U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker is expected to eventually issue a written order in the case.

___

Information from: KUAR-FM, http://www.ualr.edu/kuar/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.