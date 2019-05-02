BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A woman who hit and killed a 20-year-old Billings man while driving drunk has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports Tesha Dawn Williams was sentenced Thursday for the death of Sterling Bruder-Dominguez. She previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence and criminal endangerment.

Prosecutors say Williams struck Bruder-Dominguez on May 29, 2018, while he was walking with his girlfriend to a gas station for an early morning snack. He died days later at a hospital.

Williams did not stop at the scene but was later found by Montana State University Billings police. She said before the sentence was handed down that “I deserve to be put away.”

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.