Qatari state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera has suspended two journalists for producing a video claiming the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust had been exaggerated and exploited by the Zionist movement.

Al Jazeera took down the video posted Friday on its AJ+ Arabic channel, which claimed the facts of the Holocaust are “different from how the Jews tell it,” Haaretz reported.

A caption accompanying the video posted on social media reportedly read in Arabic, “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews — that’s how the story goes. What is the truth behind the Holocaust and how did the Zionist movement benefit from it?”

In the video, Palestinian journalist Muna Hawwa said, “The Nazis targeted anyone they considered to be ‘human surplus’ – either because they were ‘racially inferior,’ or because they were not accepted politically,” according to a translation by the U.S.-based nonprofit Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri).

“This means that the Jews were not the only victims of that era. The Nazis targeted the Romani, the Slavic nations, and some Arabs, as well as other groups like communists, socialists, trade unions, homosexuals, and the handicapped,” the video reportedly claimed.

“The victims of the Nazis — who were following Hitler’s orders — exceeded 20 million people. The Jews were part of them. So why is there a focus only on them?” the video reportedly continued. “The Jewish groups had financial resources, media institutions, research centers, and academic voices that managed to put a special spotlight on the Jewish victims of the Nazis. Nevertheless, the number of victims of the Holocaust remains one of the most prominent historical debates to this day.”

Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called the video “the worst kind of pernicious evil.”

“That’s how Al Jazeera brainwashes young people in the Arab world and perpetuates hatred of Israel and the Jews,” he wrote Saturday on Twitter. “Lies and evil propagated by the ideological descendants of ‘Der Stürmer.’”

Al Jazeera released a statement Sunday saying the video violated the network’s editorial standards.

“Al Jazeera stated today, that it has taken disciplinary action and suspended two of its journalists over video content produced on the Holocaust,” the statement read. “Since its inception, Al Jazeera Media Network never shied away from acknowledging any mistakes on its editorial content and to rectify them to avoid recurrence of such errors.”

Yaser Bishr, the network’s executive director of Digital Division, said Al Jazeera “completely disowns the offensive content” and has called for the mandatory bias training and awareness program, the network’s statement said.

Dima Khatib, managing director of AJ+ Channels, said the video was produced without due oversight and that the editorial process would also be reviewed, the statement added.