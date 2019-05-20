LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 55-year-old California man killed in a weekend crash involving a driver now jailed on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges.

The Clark County coroner and Las Vegas police say Scott Fix was driving a Ford Fusion that was struck in the side by a speeding Ford Focus a little after 2 a.m. Sunday at a northwest Las Vegas intersection.

Fix was from Tehachapi, California. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His passenger, 54-year-old Ronald Fix of Laguna Niguel, California, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the driver of the Focus, 29-year-old Jayson Salzman of Henderson, was treated for minor injuries and jailed pending a court appearance.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Salzman had an attorney to comment about his arrest.

