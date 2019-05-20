LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Lee’s Summit police are investigating after a driver crashed into the department’s front lobby.
Police said the car’s 43-year-old driver was taken into custody after the crash early Monday.
The investigation into the cause is continuing.
KMBC-TV reports the driver would have had to navigate several obstacles, including several limestone blocks along a pathway, before getting to the building.
After the front lobby was closed for about four hours, city operations returned to normal.
___
Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.