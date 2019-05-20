PHOENIX (AP) - A former nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix has appealed a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV.

Nathan Sutherland’s lawyer says the lower-court order should be overturned because there is no evidence suggesting his client has a sexually transmitted disease.

Attorney Edwin Molina says such a test would violate Sutherland’s protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Prosecutors have cited a state law that says people accused of sexual assault are subject to tests to determine whether they have a sexually transmitted disease.

Authorities say Sutherland was working as a nurse at Hacienda Healthcare when he raped the 29-year-old victim.

Sutherland pleaded not guilty to the charges and gave up his nursing license.

