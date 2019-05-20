The conservative House Freedom Caucus has officially condemned comments by one of its members calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, told reporters Monday evening that the Caucus had taken an official stand against weekend remarks by Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan Republican.

“We had a good discussion and every single member, I think now based on who was there and our board meeting was probably over 30 members, every single member disagrees strongly with the position Justin took over the week,” he said, according to The Hill.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.