LOS ANGELES (AP) - The founder of Los Angeles-based charter school network Celerity Educational Group has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for misspending $3.2 million in public funds.
The Los Angeles Times reports Vielka McFarlane pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to misappropriate and embezzle funds for personal use. The 56-year-old was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay more than $225,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors said McFarlane used her charter schools’ credit card and spent taxpayer money on expensive clothing, luxury hotel stays and first-class flights.
