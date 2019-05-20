One of President Trump’s lawyers asked another one to lie about the extent of Mr. Trump’s business interests in Russia, according to Michael Cohen, one of the lawyers involved in the exchange.

Cohen told Congress in testimony earlier this year that Jay Sekulow told him to say the president’s dealings on a Trump Tower in Moscow ended in January 2016, or before the GOP primary season kicked off. In fact, Mr. Trump’s team pursued the project through June of that year, according to investigators.

Cohen’s version was included in transcripts of February and March testimony he gave to the House intelligence committee, which the panel voted Tuesday to release to the public.

Cohen, who went to prison earlier this month for three years after pleading guilty to charges including lying to investigators, said during his testimony that he repeatedly spoke to Mr. Sekulow about adhering to the president’s message as the investigation into potential collusion with Russia was pending.

“He would refer to him as the client, you know, or say to me: I just left with the client, and he loves you. Don’t worry. He’s sorry about this, or he’s sorry about that, that you have to go through this,” Cohen told lawmakers.

