Democratic presidential candidates are mourning a 23-year-old transgender woman in Texas who authorities say was the victim of “homicidal violence.”

Dallas police Monday didn’t elaborate on the death of Muhlaysia Booker. Authorities say she was found face-down early Saturday after officers were called following reports of shots being fired.

Her death comes a month after a cellphone video showed Booker being beaten following a minor traffic accident as onlookers hollered and watched. Authorities say her death has no apparent link to that April 12 beating and have not determined a motive.

But 2020 contenders called for fighting bigotry. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke tweeted that “trans women of color across America deserve better” and said justice must be served. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also called for action.

Booker’s death also resonated in the Texas Capitol, where an LGBT lawmaker called it a reminder of discrimination while opposing a bill that Republicans say would protect religious freedoms.

