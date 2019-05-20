STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - A former Northern California mayor has pleaded no contest to a conflict of interest charge as part of a plea deal.

KCRA-TV reports that former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva entered the plea Monday and will be sentenced to three years of probation.

He had faced 13 charges including embezzlement and money laundering related to the Stockton Kids Club, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club.

San Joaquin County prosecutors initially alleged he and an associate embezzled more than $46,000, including more than $27,000 from the city of Stockton where he was mayor from 2013 to 2016.

Silva says prosecutors portrayed him as a criminal, but he denied again that he stole any money or hurt anyone.

He says he’s glad the case has come to an end.

