LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy in his South Carolina home was part of a robbery arranged by someone living in the house.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said 23-year-old Linda Lyn Monette planned to have someone burglarize the Lexington home on May 14 and steal several pounds of marijuana.

Koon said in a statement that during the robbery 8-year-old Mason Hanahan was killed.

Koon said last week there was a shootout during the home invasion. The sheriff says his investigators are still trying to sort out what happened.

Monette is charged with murder and drug charges, while a second person, 24-year-old Reynerio Romero Jr. is charged with accessory to murder before the fact. It wasn’t known if either person had a lawyer.

