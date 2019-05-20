By - Associated Press - Monday, May 20, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police in Providence are investigating an early morning shooting that landed two men in the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the city’s Federal Hill section at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victims, men aged 22 and 25, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital by friends with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released and there was no word on arrests.

