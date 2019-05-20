ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say a jury has convicted five Gangster Disciples members, including a former police officer, on charges including racketeering conspiracy involving murder.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release Monday that each of the men was “responsible for horrific violent crimes.”

Pak says the Gangster Disciples are a national gang with Chicago roots dating back to the 1970s. The gang has a highly structured hierarchy.

Among the five convicted last week, three were high-level state leaders.

Prosecutors say Vancito Gumbs, who worked as a self-professed hitman for the gang while working as a DeKalb County police officer, was also convicted.

Prosecutors say the jury heard testimony and evidence about 12 people murdered by the gang and another 12 who were shot but survived.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.