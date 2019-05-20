JONESTOWN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi Delta student celebrating her high school graduation remains hospitalized after a drive-by shooting at a graduation party.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Lamonshae Williams was shot in the stomach Saturday night in Jonestown.

Coahoma County sheriff’s deputies are investigating, but haven’t named any suspects.

Williams‘ mother says Monday that her daughter, hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, has undergone several surgeries, but is alert.

At least one other person was shot and injured, but is expected to recover.

Williams had graduated from Coahoma Early College High School earlier Saturday.

The mother says the shooting took place as a group was leaving the party. She says investigators are examining surveillance video.

Some residents say the shooting proves Jonestown needs to restore its own police department, instead of relying on sheriff’s deputies.

