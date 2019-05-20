WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the House intelligence committee’s transcripts of interviews with President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s former fixer told Congress it was Trump’s personal attorney who suggested he tell lawmakers that the negotiations for Trump Tower Moscow ended months before they actually did.

The House intelligence committee on Monday released two transcripts of closed-door interviews with Michael Cohen. Its decision to release the hundreds of pages of transcripts came two weeks after Cohen reported to federal prison for a three-year sentence.

Cohen provided no direct proof that Jay Sekulow knew the end date of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations was false, but he claims that Sekulow should’ve known because he had access to emails and other communications.

Sekulow’s attorneys say Cohen’s testimony isn’t credible.

___

6:35 p.m.

The House intelligence committee has released two transcripts of closed-door interviews with President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, along with some exhibits from the testimony.

The committee’s decision to release the transcripts came two weeks after Michael Cohen reported to federal prison for a three-year sentence.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other crimes. He is the only person charged with a crime in connection with the hush-money payments made to women who allege affairs with Trump. The president denies their allegations.

The transcripts are from interviews the panel conducted with Cohen in February and March. The vote to release them was 12-7.

