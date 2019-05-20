SEATTLE (AP) - Federal authorities say a Port Angeles, Washington man is under arrest for pointing a laser at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says Randall Muck was arrested Monday after being indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft and lying to government agents.

The indictment says a Dolphin helicopter was descending on Sept. 26, 2016 in Port Angeles, and Muck aimed the laser at the aircraft, which can cause temporary loss of vision for the crew.

The indictment also says Muck made false statements to FBI agents who investigated the laser incident.

The two charges carry five-year prison sentences and a $250,000 fine.

It was not immediately known whether Muck has a lawyer. No lawyer was listed on his federal court case.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.