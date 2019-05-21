PHOENIX (AP) - An accountant accused of stealing more than $841,000 over a six-year span from two of her employers in east-central Arizona has been sentenced to six years in prison.

State prosecutors say Rebecca Sigeti of Payson has been ordered to pay nearly $525,000 in restitution to the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District and more than $316,000 to Sunny Mountain Realty in Pine.

Sigeti was accused of forging 32 district checks and 200 Sunny Mountain checks from August 2010 to January 2016.

Prosecutors say Sigeti concealed the thefts by not recording the fraudulent checks or inaccurately recording the checks with fake payees.

They say she issued some district checks to herself or companies she controlled.

Siegti will be on supervised probation for seven years after her prison term.

