JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating the theft of firearms from a gun store in west Tennessee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says about 11 guns were reported stolen on Sunday from RFC Tactical, a gun store in Jackson that is licensed to sell firearms. ATF says investigators are working to figure out exactly how many weapons were stolen from the store.

ATF said it is offering a reward in the case of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. The foundation matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from licensed retailers.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact ATF.

