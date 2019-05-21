BOSTON (AP) - Boston police are investigating injuries sustained by a toddler who was struck by a department cruiser.

The child was struck in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood at about 7 p.m. Monday as the officer pulled into a street from a complete stop. The officer immediately stopped and got out to help.

The child’s mother tells WFXT-TV her daughter is 1-year-old and suffered a broken collarbone.

Commissioner William Gross in a statement Tuesday said the girl “is recuperating from her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.”

He said the preliminary investigation seem to indicate the incident was an accident. He called the incident “any police officers’ worst nightmare.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.