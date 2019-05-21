Two teens arrested on murder charges last week in Maryland were supposed to be deported last year, but police in Prince George’s County refused to turn them over to ICE, the immigration agency said Tuesday.

The teens, Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17, both Salvadoran, are connected to the violent MS-13 gang, police say.

They stand accused, along with 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, of killing another 14-year-old police say the teens feared would rat them out about another crime.

Both Josue and Joel were in custody in Prince George’s County last year on attempted murder charges from another crime, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE said it placed a detainer on them, which means it asked the county to notify deportation officers when the teens were to be released, so ICE could pick them up for removal from the country.

The county defied the request, ICE says.

“These individuals had demonstrated violent criminal behavior before, and because they were released in spite of the lawful detainer, they were afforded an opportunity to take a life,” said Diane Witte, director of Baltimore’s ICE Field Office.

ICE has placed new detainers.

Prince George’s Department of Corrections’ phone wasn’t answered when The Washington Times called to seek comment. An email was not immediately returned.

ICE said Josue came to the U.S. in late 2015 with his family — part of the surge of migrant families from Central America who have overwhelmed the border in recent years.

Under the Obama administration the family was paroled into the U.S. to await its immigration case. Like many other families, Josue didn’t show for his hearing and was ordered deported in absentia — but he ignored the order, ICE said.

Joel entered the U.S. in 2016 as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), the other part of the new border surge, ICE said.

Under the law he was quickly sent from Homeland Security to the federal Health Department, which released him to a relative in the Washington, D.C. area.

Immigration analysts say Prince George’s County is a sanctuary jurisdiction. It refuses to cooperate with ICE detainer requests.

